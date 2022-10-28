Wanamaker wreck sends power lines over I-70, closing highway, cutting power

A crash on Wanamaker Rd. Thursday night brought down power lines across I-70 in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Oct. 27, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single vehicle wreck has I-70 shut down at Wanamaker Rd. Thursday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a vehicle crashed on Wanamaker at I-70 just before 8 p.m., and took down power lines. The power lines across both lanes of the highway.

Photos from our WIBW-TV crew at the scene show the vehicle that crashed appeared to be a tractor-trailer rig.

KHP says I-70 is closed in the area. Westbound traffic is being directed off at Hwy. 75. Eastbound traffic must exit onto I-470. In addition, the ramp from 470 to 70 is closed.

KHP says the vehicle caught fire, which also ignited some grass. The fires were out as of 8:30 p.m. KHP did not know whether anyone in the vehicle was injured.

Evergy crews have responded to clear the lines and restore power. KHP estimated it could be several hours before the highway reopens.

WIBW-TV is among customers impacted by the power outage. The television signal may be interrupted or out entirely as power is restored and equipment is brought back online. Evergy’s outage map showed more than 1100 customers affected, from Huntoon and Wanamaker, to SW 21st and Urish Rd.

