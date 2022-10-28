Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many residents in west Topeka without power for several hours.

On Friday morning, Evergy restored power to the remaining residents who awaited for hours Friday morning after a new powerline was installed.

A group of friends were traveling from Junction City to Olathe for a musical performance when one of the vehicles carrying two passengers went off the road, crashed into a powerline, and started a small fire. Jared Powers, bandmate and friend of the passengers in the vehicle involved in the crash said he’s just happy his friends are okay.

“We want to apologize,” said Powers. “To the people of Topeka. That was totally just, you know you never know when these things are going to happen. In all honesty we are just very grateful that our boys are okay and that they are still set up determined to make this happen for people.”

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the band’s vehicle, a 2018 Chevy Colorado, was eastbound on I-70 just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday night. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a telephone poll before coming to a stop on Wanamaker.

Anson Jacobsen, 20, of Junction City, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and was released around 2:30 a.m., Powers, who was waiting in Olathe, said they still don’t know what caused the Jacobsen to go off road.

“We are not sure what happened,” said Powers “As far as the reason behind the crash. He, we’re thinking he may had just passed out.”

The band Jay Hill Road is out several thousands of dollars, not including the vehicle, from the equipment lost in the fire. Gina Penzig, communications manager for Evergy, said crew members arrived at the scene as quickly as possible.

“We are a twenty-four seven business,” said Penzig. “Our customers count on us day and night, every day of the year. So, we have crews that are available to be called out when we have an incident like this that happens in the evening so that we are able to restore power to customers quickly.”

Penzig also reminds us that with weather changes, many power outages are bound to happen. To stay informed of power outages and restoration estimates, click here..

