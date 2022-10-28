Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl

Gene A. Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested Oct. 27 for aggravated human trafficking.
Gene A. Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested Oct. 27 for aggravated human trafficking.
By Alyssa Miller
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

Gene Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, October 27. He faces a charge of aggravated human trafficking.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a check welfare call in the 2200 block of NE 39th St. They said information they learned during the investigation led to deputies finding a 17-year-old girl that had been a victim of child sex crimes.

Jinson was then located in the 200 block of SE Kellam Ave. and detectives were called in to respond and took him into custody.

The incident remains under investigation. Jinson is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

