Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

Gene Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, October 27. He faces a charge of aggravated human trafficking.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a check welfare call in the 2200 block of NE 39th St. They said information they learned during the investigation led to deputies finding a 17-year-old girl that had been a victim of child sex crimes.

Jinson was then located in the 200 block of SE Kellam Ave. and detectives were called in to respond and took him into custody.

The incident remains under investigation. Jinson is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

