St. Mary’s store hosts a holiday open house for early season shoppers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A St. Mary’s store is hosting a Christmas holiday open house in October, so consumers can shop early for Christmas.

37 Pine is a home décor store that is currently filled with Christmas décor even though it isn’t even November yet. The Co-Owner of the “37 Pine” store, Anna Vogel, said the idea was to get everyone a chance to shop early, especially now that inflation has been remarkably high lately.

On Saturday, October 29, 37 Pine will host an open house with snacks, hot chocolate, and a free gift with each purchase for the first 20 customers.

We have all kinds of events leading up to Christmas, so every weekend we do something different,” said Vogel. “Today we are doing just an open house. We got a Hot chocolate bar, today and tomorrow actually, and different snacks and whatnot. We do a free gift with purchase to the first 20 customers this morning and tomorrow as well.”

Vogel owns 37 Pine and two other stores in the area: Maison and Florence Adams. She is sharing the store ownership with her husband, her sister, and her sister’s husband.

The shop owners decided to open a third shop to provide a variety of products for local consumers.

“So, Florence Adams we have had for 18 years, and people would travel and just felt like there needs to be more,” said Vogel. “While sugar creek is amazing, so at one point there was pretty much Florence Adams and Sugar Creek. So, we thought we need more things going on. We had added some home décor lines to Florence Adams and people loved it but there just was not enough room, and we just thought it is more for people to do when they come to town.”

Vogel also commented on how much small business activity St. Mary’s has undergone over the past year, and how much that has been beneficial for business.

“I do think it helps the more things that there are, and we do have a lot happening in St. Mary’s,” said Vogel. “There is a new sushi place across the street, a farmer’s market which is super cool, there is a Mediterranean restaurant that just opened... Two weeks ago? Which is incredible. We have great Mexican restaurants and then Katie’s plant shop ‘My Kansas Jungle’ is incredible. That is new in the last six months. When things start happening it just kind of explodes and I think that is what is going on right now.”

The open house will continue on Saturday, Oct. 29th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

