Riley County Police Department holds community forum

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The finalists to be the next Riley County Police Department (RCPD) director met with the community members Thursday night.

The forum took place at the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters. The three finalists are Josh Kyle, Mark Mathies, and Brian Peete as each one gave their own presentations and then took moderated questions from the crowd. Each one said they are grateful to see the community show this much support for this.

”It proves that they care, they care about there police department, they care who the next director is going to be. I think many people here showed their support and asked us really good difficult questions because they want the absolute best in their community,” said Kyle.

Mathies was excited to be apart of this and was humbled to see the support. “Sometimes communities don’t have this level of participation and I think that’s exciting. I think it really says that they want a quality professional law enforcement service here and they want to be apart of it,” said Mathies.

Peete, coming from Vermont, said that the community is very similar to back there. “All community aspects such as law enforcement, public works, planning, everything so very encouraging to see that same level of commitment from this community,” said Peete.

RCPD said approximately more than 50 people were attending via the live stream as the director will be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.