RCPD sergeant was ordered to appear in Municipal Court for a September incident

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement from the Riley Co. Police Department states that a Riley Co. Department of Correction’s sergeant has been issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court for an off-duty disorderly conduct allegation.

According to the RCPD, Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued the notice following a reported disagreement between a man at business located at the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan, Kansas, on September 26.

The Department further explained that the Kansas State University Police Department was investigating the report and reported their findings to the City of Manhattan Chief Prosecutor Mellissa Rundus.

RCPD’s interim director Kurt Moldrup said following the notice -- “We expect our employees to treat everyone with decency and respect, both on and off-duty. I trust Chief Prosecutor Rundus to gather all the facts about the incident and her process to make a just decision.”

