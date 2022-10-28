Race Against Breast Cancer takes cause from streets to bowling alley

Bowling for Boobies will take place 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 29 at West Ridge Lanes, 1935 SW Westport Dr., Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one key message is that early detection saves lives.

The Race Against Breast Cancer works to ensure all women have access to mammograms. Katy Nelson and Doug McCollum visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on the upcoming “Bowling for Boobies” event. Money raised will be used to provide mammograms for women and men in a 16-county area surrounding Topeka.

Bowling for Boobies will take place 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 29 at West Ridge Lanes, 1935 SW Westport Dr., Topeka. A $25 ticket provides unlimited bowling, go-carts, and putt-putt. You also can take part in a cornhole tournament for a separate donation. A taco bar (for $10) and silent auction also are available, plus everyone is invited to participate in a family-friendly costume contest.

Further information about the event and RABC can be found at www.rabctopeka.org

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Wanamaker Rd. Thursday night brought down power lines across I-70 in Topeka.
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka...
Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration.
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

North Central Kansas Medical Center r
New Hospital in Concordia opens it doors, ready for patients
Live at Five
Lexi Watts named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
KU’s Lexi Watts named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
Project Halloween provides fun, haunted experience for children at Helen Hocker