Race Against Breast Cancer takes cause from streets to bowling alley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one key message is that early detection saves lives.

The Race Against Breast Cancer works to ensure all women have access to mammograms. Katy Nelson and Doug McCollum visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on the upcoming “Bowling for Boobies” event. Money raised will be used to provide mammograms for women and men in a 16-county area surrounding Topeka.

Bowling for Boobies will take place 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 29 at West Ridge Lanes, 1935 SW Westport Dr., Topeka. A $25 ticket provides unlimited bowling, go-carts, and putt-putt. You also can take part in a cornhole tournament for a separate donation. A taco bar (for $10) and silent auction also are available, plus everyone is invited to participate in a family-friendly costume contest.

Further information about the event and RABC can be found at www.rabctopeka.org

