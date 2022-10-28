Project Halloween provides fun, haunted experience for children at Helen Hocker

The event is designed to be a fun activity for kids.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Monster Mash Bash is underway at Helen Hocker Theatre.

Children got to embark on a journey beginning in Transylvania, and they travelled through a forest, graveyard, and various rooms inside the castle. They encountered familiar and friendly creatures such as Igor, the Wolfman, Dracula, and his son.

The kids also got to complete fun Halloween activities in 10 different rooms, which included puzzles, riddles, and other games until they made their way to the end.

Helen Hocker has been putting on Project Halloween since 2014 in hopes to provide a fun and accessible event for children to enjoy this time of year without being too scary.

Project Halloween is open until Sunday, October 30. It will be open on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available for $5 at the door.

