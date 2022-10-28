New Hospital in Concordia opens it doors, ready for patients

North Central Kansas Medical Center r
North Central Kansas Medical Center r(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concordia’s new hospital is ready for patients.

The North Central Kansas Medical Center replaces the former Cloud County Health Center. They held a grand opening open house today.

The hospital houses a 24/7 emergency department, an expanded surgery suite, and a variety of outpatient services for pain management and wound care.

It’s located along College Drive, near Highway 81 and Cloud County Community College.

