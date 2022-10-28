Manhattan holds Clean Slate Day for criminal convictions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan held Clean Slate Day today and the Manhattan public library for people to get criminal convictions off their records.

This event gave people the opportunity to come and get previous criminal convictions expunged from their records to seek things like employment. This was sponsored by the Kansas Legal Services which is a statewide non-profit corporation devoted to helping low income Kansans meet their basic needs through the provision of important legal and mediation services.

Clean Slate Day was also sponsored by the Riley County BAR Association as they supplied attorneys to help get this legal work done at free of charge to the people who don’t have the funds.

A member of the Riley County BAR Association, Craig Cox, said this will benefit peoples lives in the long run. “There are no convictions because those convictions would not show up in the criminal record any longer, they’re wiped out and so its really to help people get a better foot up in life and to do better things in life,” said Cox.

