Manhattan football preps for postseason, led by father-son duo

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan football is heading into the playoffs undefeated, and the No. 1 team in 6A. The team is more than happy to be sitting where they are.

”I know most of us were saying there’s a couple games we might lose, yada yada yada, but I mean I definitely believed we would be here,” said senior defensive back Dre Delort.

Five of their eight regular season games were against teams ranked in the top five at the time.

“We’ve had a very challenging schedule. And these kids have stepped up to every challenge that’s been put in front of them. I’m very proud of them,” said head coach Joe Schartz.

The Indians are averaging 46 points per game, and only allowing an average of 15. Their offense is led by senior quarterback Keenan Schartz.

“I think that tough schedule made us work real hard over the summer, and push ourselves even further than we believe we could’ve went,” said Schartz.

If you’ve connected the last names by now, you’ll realize Keenan and Coach Schartz are father and son. The two say getting to share a season as big as this one, especially since Keenan is a senior, has been nothing short of special.

“It’s been a blessing, and one that not a lot of people get,” said Coach Schartz. “We’ve just been trying to enjoy the ride, and continue to stay hungry and keep getting better.”

“It is a special thing,” said Schartz. “It may not look like it the way that he might yell at me or coach me up, but in the end it really does, it makes me a better player. Just the way I’m able to understand and communicate with him, and relay ideas off of him, it really is a special connection that we have.”

This duo is ready and excited to continue leading Manhattan into the postseason.

“I think as long as we play with great effort for four quarters no matter what, and battle that adversity, no matter what we’re gonna find success,” said Coach Schartz.

The players have the same mindset.

“Let’s go 1-0,” said Schartz. “I’m not even gonna talk about the game we have next week, we’re talking about this one right now. We’re going 1-0, staying hungry.”

The Indians start their postseason campaign on Friday, hosting Wichita North at 7:00 p.m.

