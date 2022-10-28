Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner

Congressman Jake LaTurner
Congressman Jake LaTurner(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen.

But a trial for 31-year-old Chase Neill of Lawrence has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers.

Federal prosecutors contend in court documents that Neill developed a “fixation” on eastern Kansas Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner. Neill is accused of threatening to kill LaTurner in a June 5 voicemail message left at LaTurner’s office and continuing to make threatening calls the following day.

U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter ordered last month that his mental health be examined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

