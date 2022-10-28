KU’s Lexi Watts named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas soccer freshman forward Lexi Watts has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, as the conference announced on Friday. This is Watts’ second time winning the award this season.

On Thursday, Watts scored both goals in the Jayhawks’ 2-0 win over Iowa State, helping KU qualify for the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2019. The Jayhawks won the Championship that same year.

She now has six goals this season, the most by a freshman since Ashley Williams had eight in 2012. She’s the 21st player in program history to be given the honor, and the fourth to receive it multiple times.

Watts and her team will travel to Round Rock, Texas this weekend for the Big 12 Championship Quarterfinals against No. 15 TCU. The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.