KU, K-State women’s soccer teams clinch spots in Big 12 Championship

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS. (WIBW) - Both Kansas and Kansas State women’s soccer teams secured births for the Big 12 Championship on Thursday.

KU freshman Lexi Watts scored two goals to lead Kansas Jayhawks to a 2-0 win over Iowa State on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. With the win, Kansas qualified for the Big 12 Championship for the first time since they won it in 2019.

For the first time in the seven seasons of Kansas State soccer, the Wildcats clinched an appearance in the Big 12 Soccer Championship. Kansas State closed out its 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday night, as the Wildcats dropped a 1-0 decision to West Virginia. However, with Baylor losing at home to Oklahoma State, 1-0, K-State’s eight points in the standings prevailed and clinched the final spot into the championship.

The Championship tournament will be played over two weekends, opening with quarterfinal matches on Sunday, October 30. The semifinals will take place on Thursday, November 3 with the final on Sunday, November 6.

