Kansas Cold Weather Rule will soon take effect

By Alyssa Miller
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A protection for Kansans behind on their utility payments during the winter months will soon take effect.

The Cold Weather Rule is in place when local temperatures drop below 35 degrees. It takes effect on Tuesday, November 1 and remains in effect through March 31.

During that time, utility companies cannot disconnect a customer’s service. The rule also requires utility companies to offer a 12-month payment plan to maintain or re-establish service. Customers with a past due balance will qualify for payment arrangements, but must contact their gas or electric company.

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) said energy costs are expected to rise this winter and these protections could be more critical than ever in keeping families safe and connected.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), natural gas bills could shoot up by 33% and electric heat by 8%. They also warn if weather is colder than expected, those numbers could be higher.

The KCC said the Cold Weather Rule applies only to residential customers of electric, natural gas, and water utility companies under their jurisdiction. You can find more information on the KCC’s website.

