Junior Achievement holds inaugural JA Derby Auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth development nonprofit was off to the races with its new fundraiser Thursday night.

Junior Achievement of Kansas held its inaugural JA Derby Auction, featuring a selection of items up for bid and a unique horse race to end the night’s activities.

The organization had eight of its Topeka students design wooden horses that were included in the auction, then raced for a cash prize at the end.

Junior Achievement leaders hope to continue the Derby Auction each year.

