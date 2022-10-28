Junior Achievement holds inaugural JA Derby Auction
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth development nonprofit was off to the races with its new fundraiser Thursday night.
Junior Achievement of Kansas held its inaugural JA Derby Auction, featuring a selection of items up for bid and a unique horse race to end the night’s activities.
The organization had eight of its Topeka students design wooden horses that were included in the auction, then raced for a cash prize at the end.
Junior Achievement leaders hope to continue the Derby Auction each year.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.