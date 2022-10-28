Horton woman behind bars for drugs after traffic stop

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman was arrested Wednesday night in Brown County after deputies located drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Susanne Smith, 53, of Horton was pulled over by deputies for a defective headlight just before 7:30 p.m. Over the course of the traffic stop, deputies said an odor of marijuana was detected.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and Smith was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Transport Open Container

Possession of Meth and Traffic Contraband in a Correctional Facility

Smith was transported to the Brown County Jail.

