Horton woman behind bars for drugs after traffic stop

Susanne Smith
Susanne Smith(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman was arrested Wednesday night in Brown County after deputies located drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Susanne Smith, 53, of Horton was pulled over by deputies for a defective headlight just before 7:30 p.m. Over the course of the traffic stop, deputies said an odor of marijuana was detected.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and Smith was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Transport Open Container
  • Possession of Meth and Traffic Contraband in a Correctional Facility

Smith was transported to the Brown County Jail.

