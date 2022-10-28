GRAPHIC: Death row inmate who severed penis asks court to end restraints

Death row inmate Henry Hodges is seen in this photo.
Death row inmate Henry Hodges is seen in this photo.(Tennessee Department of Correction)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney for a death row inmate in Tennessee who cut off his penis shortly after asking to be placed on suicide watch has filed a complaint against prison officials.

The motion filed Friday in Nashville’s Davidson County Chancery Court asks the judge to declare that the prison’s treatment of Henry Hodges violate his constitutional rights.

The complaint says that after Hodges severed his penis, he was hospitalized.

He returned to Riverbend Maximum Security Institution on Oct. 21. Since then, he has been held naked in restraints on a thin mattress over a concrete slab.

The complaint asks the court to order prison officials to release Hodges from his restraints, provide him with clothing, and appoint an independent monitor of his mental and physical health treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Wanamaker Rd. Thursday night brought down power lines across I-70 in Topeka.
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka...
Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
FILE
Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away

Latest News

The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk: No Twitter accounts reinstated until ‘content moderation council’ in place
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail...
Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls
Chris Mann
Election 2022: Chris Mann, (D) Attorney General candidate
San Francisco police give details on the attack of Paul Pelosi at he and House Speaker Nancy...
Police news conference: Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked at their San Francisco home