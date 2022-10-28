Friday forecast: Ideal conditions through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are going to begin a stretch of 4 days of ideal conditions with temperatures near or slightly above average for this time of year and light winds. The only ‘complaint’ will be clouds at times but make sure to take advantage of the beautiful weather where you could even have the windows open to bring in some fresh air.

Taking Action:

If you have plans this evening, temperatures cool down quickly with upper 50s by sunset and upper 40s-low 50s by 9pm. With ideal conditions today through Monday, if you are going to be doing any burning make sure it’s put out properly. With winds increasing by Tuesday if it’s not put out properly the fire could reignite.

Halloween is looking perfect with highs around 70° and temperatures dropping from the mid 60s to mid 50s during the evening hours as you’re out trick or treating. Sunset is at 6:22pm.



The forecast is divided into 2 parts: The seasonal temperatures through Sunday and warm temperatures next week. Winds will start to become a factor again starting Tuesday lasting through the rest of next work week meaning we’ll have 4 days of light winds.

A storm system impacting the southern plains today will start to shift to the northeast late Saturday. Depending on the track will determine if and how much cloud cover there will be Saturday and if there is a very low chance of rain showers especially near I-35 late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Still keeping the forecast dry with all the rain south and east of the WIBW viewing area but something to continue to monitor.

Normal High: 64/Normal Low: 40 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing clouds this morning leading to sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds E around 5 mph.

There will be more cloud cover on Sunday vs Saturday which will lead to a slightly cooler day despite the warmer start in the morning vs Saturday. Winds remain light so again it’s still going to be a nice, comfortably seasonal day to enjoy any outdoor activities.

Upper 60s-low 70s on Halloween with low-mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Models start to disagree on Friday on whether a cold front pushes through or the colder air remains north. This could be the difference of whether there will be rain or not by next Friday and/or into the weekend but the temperature forecast is also unknown. Highs Friday through Sunday could be in the 40s and 50s if the colder model were to verify but also could remain in the 70s if not cooling in the 60s if the warmer model were to verify. Bottom line is if you have any plans Friday or next weekend there’s a lot of scenarios that could play out so stay tuned.

