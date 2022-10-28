Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90

FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl college football game Jan. 1, 1981, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gene Blythe, File)
By The Associated Press and PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. He was 90.

The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their four children. No cause of death was given.

Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19, but he pronounced himself fully recovered and ready to attend his regular book-signing session at the campus bookstore before an Oct. 15 game against Vanderbilt.

Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles, 20 bowl games and just one losing season.

He is the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history, trailing only Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier and Nick Saban.

After retiring from coaching, Dooley continued as the school’s athletic director, a job he held from 1979 until 2004. He built a program that achieved success over a wide range of both men’s and women’s sports.

The field at Sanford Stadium was dedicated in his honor during the 2019 football season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Wanamaker Rd. Thursday night brought down power lines across I-70 in Topeka.
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka...
Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration.
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Lexi Watts named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
KU’s Lexi Watts named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Dancer says fear of Weinstein muted her sexual assault response
Race Against Breast Cancer is holding a Bowling for Boobies fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29...
Race Against Breast Cancer takes cause from streets to bowling alley
Project Halloween provides fun, haunted experience for children at Helen Hocker