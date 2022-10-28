First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment honored 160 years later

By Alex Carter
Oct. 28, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marked the 160th anniversary of a victory by the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War.

The regiment, comprised of former slaves and freed black men, defeated Confederate forces on October 28th, 1862, near Butler, Missouri.

Retired Air Force Captain Dr. Herschel Stroud presented the battle Friday afternoon at the Kansas National Guard Museum.

Stroud said it’s a proud moment for our country, and for the state of Kansas.

“Long before the famed 54th Massachusetts was even formed. So it is a memorable battle, particularly for those who are from Kansas, and are proud of being here in Kansas today,” Captain Stroud said.

Proclamations from both Governor Laura Kelly and Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla honoring the regiment were also delivered to the museum’s director.

