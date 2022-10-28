Election 2022: Kris Kobach, (R) Attorney General candidate

Election 2022: Kris Kobach, (R) Attorney General Candidate
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Kris Kobach, (R), is running for Attorney General. The seat is open with current AG Derek Schmidt challenging incumbent Laura Kelly in the Governor’s race.

Kobach was on the show Oct. 28. Watch to hear his thoughts on his background and his priorities.

Chris Mann is the Democrat in the race. He visited the show Sept. 28.

