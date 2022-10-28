Election 2022: Chris Mann, (D) Attorney General candidate

Chris Mann touches on his road to candidacy, background, and priorities should he become Kansas' next Attorney General
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Chris Mann, (D), is running for Attorney General. The seat is open with current AG Derek Schmidt challenging incumbent Laura Kelly in the Governor’s race.

Mann was on the show Sept. 28. Watch to hear his thoughts on his background and his priorities.

Kris Kobach is the Republican in the race. He visited the show Oct. 28.

