Boys Soccer Regional Championships wrap up

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Regional Championships for high school boys soccer wrapped up on Thursday night, and these are the results.

Washburn Rural took down Wichita Northwest 5-1. They will next take on Derby at McElroy Field on Tuesday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m.

Shawnee Heights fell to St. James Academy 3-0.

Hayden fell to Buhler 3-2.

Highland Park lost to Sumner 6-3.

Emporia hosted Andover, but lost 3-0.

