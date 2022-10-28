Boys Soccer Regional Championships wrap up
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Regional Championships for high school boys soccer wrapped up on Thursday night, and these are the results.
Washburn Rural took down Wichita Northwest 5-1. They will next take on Derby at McElroy Field on Tuesday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m.
Shawnee Heights fell to St. James Academy 3-0.
Hayden fell to Buhler 3-2.
Highland Park lost to Sumner 6-3.
Emporia hosted Andover, but lost 3-0.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.