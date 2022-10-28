Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration.

Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.

13 News looked into Woolridge’s background Thursday and discovered he had been the pastor of Union Baptist Church in Florence Arizona.

The Pinal Central Newspaper reported Woolridge’s death and indicated a friend had said the pastor had made frequent trips to Topeka to assist a family member who was experiencing legal problems.

The newspaper said Woolridge had last preached at Union Baptist Church on October 16th.

The paper also reported Woolridge’s wife had attended Kansas University and has lived in Florence Arizona for 30 years, once serving on the town council.

