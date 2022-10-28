Alfred spreads puppy love from Helping Hands

Alfred and his three brothers are 10 weeks old, and waiting for fur-ever homes at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The puppy love continues at Helping Hands Humane Society!

Alfred, a 10-week old male puppy, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess. Emi says Alfred has three brothers at the shelter as well.

Puppies bring a lot of energy and a lot of work to a household, so Emi says adoption counselors can help determine if they are right for your family, or if an older dog might be a better fit.

Helping Hands’ dog-friendly 5K fundraiser Tales on the Trail is coming up Nov. 5 at Shawnee North Community Park. Find details here.

