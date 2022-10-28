300 fourth graders see a monster truck named ‘Big Foot’ before big, car show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some fourth graders got to see a monster truck -- named Big Foot -- that will be featured in a car crush show on Saturday, October 29.

About 300 fourth graders from USD 345. the Seaman school district, got to see a monster truck up close and ask questions about it.

Performance Tire, located at 1735 N Kansas Ave., hosted the Friday event, and will host the car crush show on Saturday. Justin Glasgow, president of Performance Tire, said that he saw this event as a chance to give the kids and the public a fun, different experience.

”I am from Topeka,” said Glasgow. “I am a Topeka person. I love this neighborhood and I had an opportunity to give back, give an experience that not everyone gets to see.”

On Saturday, Big Foot will be at the north parking lot of Performance Tire to crush some cars at 1:00 p.m., and the T-Town Jeepers will also host their off-road car show at 9 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m.

Michael Keller, Big Foot crew chief, described the feeling he gets when watching a monster truck in action.

“You really feel the throttle whop, you feel it in your chest, you hear the car crunching, you see it in the air and think ‘something that big should not move that fast and jump that high,’ it throws your mind off a little bit, but once you get used to it. It never gets unexciting,” Keller said.

The car show will also include some food trucks for the public to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.