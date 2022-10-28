190th, Stormont team up to help child’s spirits soar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A life filled with doctor visits and hospital stays can be tough on a kid with cancer or other medical challenge.

That’s why the 190th Air Refueling Wing asked Stormont Vail if they could help families rise above it - if only for a day.

The 190th embarked on a special mission called Pilot for a Day.

Six-year-old Tinley Benyshek was the first child invited. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblasitc leukemia in December 2019, just before the pandemic. Mom Tia Benyshek says, while treatments weren’t easy, the social impact is just as great a struggle.

“While other kids are going to school and doing things in social studies and field trips, Tinley has not had that opportunity. She’s been completely isolated,” Tia said. “To just have the in-person interaction with others who are really caring and wanting to bring light to a child who’s been going through something is heartwarming and allows her to start regaining trust in other people.”

For her visit, Tinley was surrounded by airmen and women for behind-the-scenes access. After sitting in on a briefing, she and brother Tripp were off to the hangar for a friendly greeting from the 190th’s mascot Wiley Koyote. They also had a special surprise: her name was on the side of the plane with the rest of the crew.

Veteran boom operator Senior MSgt. Nathan Neidhardt, a father of two, brought the idea for the program to the 190th from a prior assignment at McConnell AFB in Wichita.

“I just wanted to give back to those children,” he said.

He was even more inspired to make it happen when his friend and 190th pilot Sterling Scales’ son was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

“I’ve been lucky that both my kids are healthy, and just having someone so close to me that went through that experience and saw how it affected him daily- it really touched me of how allowing these children and their families to just be normal and to have one day where they can just forget about it,” Neidhardt said.

Between the cockpit and boom operator’s bay, Tinley came out of her shell. Tia said it was amazing to see.

“I don’t think they even understand the capacity of how deep this runs in helping Tinley heal totally,” she said. “In the hospital setting, the sad part is, children are being poked and prodded in ways against their will, so this helps them build trust back up with relationships with adults.”

Neidhardt said the experience exceeded his expectations.

“It was amazing,” he said. “A lot of guys on the squadron think I’m mean and hard and this angry bear, but seeing that child smile and be excited - it was rewarding.”

The most memorable part for Tinley came when she was able to poke her head out of the cockpit window.

“I saw all of you guys,” she said, adding she felt the plane was big enough for her to do a cartwheel on the wing.

The day capped off with a special salute from the crew of plane taxiing for takeoff, and a couple of flybys with a tip of the wing from the crew whose briefing she attended.

The day lifted spirits and inspired hope for the future.

“Know that no matter what her past has been, she can still move forward and she can still do anything that she’s ever hoped and dreamed - and fly,” Tia said.

Tinley is in remission with a good prognosis.

Stormont and the 190th hope to continue the program with a new patient each spring and fall.

