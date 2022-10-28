180 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive financial support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 180 victims of violent crime at its September meeting, the Kansas AG’s Office announced on Friday.

Awards were made in 74 new cases, while additional expenses were paid in 106 previously submitted cases. Overall, the total amount of the awards was $205,561.12.

The Division of Crime Victims Compensation administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, which was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

The state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with limits of $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

