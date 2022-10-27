YMCA holds its first annual Trunk-or-Treat

Topeka YMCA first annual trunk-or-treat
By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Southwest YMCA called welcomed all sweet tooths to its first ever Truck-or-Treat event.

“We’ve had so much foot traffic through here and I have to say I have the good candy! People are giving out plato to kids and they are being very mindful of food allergies so it’s going very well,” said Sharlie Peterson, YMCA.

The price on Halloween candy isn’t so “sweet” these days, but donations have helped keep trick-or-treaters bags full!

“We’ve had the privilege of a lot of YMCA members donate candy for this event to help with the community need for it. Actually our leftover candy is going to go to “Boo at the Zoo” this weekend so we are just going to keep on giving,” Peterson said.

Not only is Truck-or-Treat a scary good opportunity to dress up, pass out or receive candy, but it’s also a safer option for children.

“This is a great place to gather, we recruit members and local organizations and really wanted to bring in a good environment for the kids to come out. It’s not as safe to go door to door these days so it’s nice to be able to bring everyone together,” said Alexis Hill, YMCA.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
‘The Little Russia Chili Parlor’ is on schedule to open sometime in November, an exact date...
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
The driver’s name has not been released, as of Tuesday at 12 p.m.
‘Deeply saddened’: Amazon releases statement after driver found dead in front yard

Latest News

Topeka author holds fireside chat
Topeka author holds fireside chat to discuss new book
Sebastian, 9 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Sebastian
Wednesday's Child - Sebastian
Topeka YMCA first annual trunk-or-treat
Topeka YMCA first annual trunk-or-treat