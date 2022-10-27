YMCA holds its first annual Trunk-or-Treat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Southwest YMCA called welcomed all sweet tooths to its first ever Truck-or-Treat event.

“We’ve had so much foot traffic through here and I have to say I have the good candy! People are giving out plato to kids and they are being very mindful of food allergies so it’s going very well,” said Sharlie Peterson, YMCA.

The price on Halloween candy isn’t so “sweet” these days, but donations have helped keep trick-or-treaters bags full!

“We’ve had the privilege of a lot of YMCA members donate candy for this event to help with the community need for it. Actually our leftover candy is going to go to “Boo at the Zoo” this weekend so we are just going to keep on giving,” Peterson said.

Not only is Truck-or-Treat a scary good opportunity to dress up, pass out or receive candy, but it’s also a safer option for children.

“This is a great place to gather, we recruit members and local organizations and really wanted to bring in a good environment for the kids to come out. It’s not as safe to go door to door these days so it’s nice to be able to bring everyone together,” said Alexis Hill, YMCA.

