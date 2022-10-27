‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Iranian man known as “the world’s dirtiest man” was laid to rest Tuesday.

According to the country’s state media, Amu Haji, or Uncle Haji, died Sunday at 94 years old.

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.

Despite his stance, locals treated him with respect.

A few months ago, he finally bathed.

Haji was unmarried and was buried in a city near his village.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The Little Russia Chili Parlor’ is on schedule to open sometime in November, an exact date...
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
Officials find 16-year-old reported missing from Manhattan
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
FILE
Louisiana man, canoe blown out of truck bed on Kansas highway, sent to hospital

Latest News

Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Amid fierce battles, Russia warns it could hit US satellites
FILE - Former KU guard Agbaji cutting down the net after winning the national title
KU Athletics strategic plan emphasizes football, basketball, olympic sports
The U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two...
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Peloton no longer playing Kanye West’s music in class