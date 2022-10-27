Woodbine man arrested after meth found in truck during suspicious vehicle stop

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Woodbine man was arrested after meth was found in his truck during a suspicious vehicle stop in Morris County.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle on G Ave. near 2400 Rd. connected to a disturbance that had just happened in White City.

During the stop, officials said they found drugs inside the truck. The driver, Andy R. Everitt, 49, of Woodbine, was arrested as a result. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Everitt was booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic-related offenses.

