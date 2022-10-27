Woman to pay $15K+ after using dead attendant’s information for Medicaid

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman has been ordered to pay back more than $15,000 after she used her dead care attendant’s information to continue to receive Medicaid benefits.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 after she made false claims for services that were not provided.

AG Schmidt indicated that Fisher was sentenced in Sedgwick Co. District Court on felony charges of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Kansas medical program. Judge Christopher Magana sentenced her to repay $15,064.28, serve 12 months of probation, complete a theft offender class and perform community service.

Court records note that Fisher pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 13.

Schmidt said that investigators with the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division found that Fisher was a Medicaid beneficiary. When her personal care attendant died in April 2021, he said she did not notify the financial management service organization and instead used the deceased person’s personal identification number and submitted false claims as if the attendant was alive and providing care.

Investigators indicated that they also found Fisher had the deceased attendant’s payee card and PIN number and had spent the money Medicaid was providing. They said the practice continued until March when the Independent Living Resource Center conducted an annual update and learned the attendant had been dead for almost a year.

Schmidt noted that the case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Eve Kemple.

