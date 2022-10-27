Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.

AG Schmidt indicated that Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Mary E. Christopher approved a default judgment and ordered the defendants to pay $230,000 in penalties as well as banned the pair and the company from doing business - including operating as roofing contractors - in the Sunflower state.

Schmidt said he filed a petition on July 7 which alleged that the defendants went door-to-door to solicit sales and entered into contracts with seven Kansans and one business for roofing services after a hail storm in May 2018.

Schmidt noted that the pair were ordered to pay $70,000 in civil penalties for failure to register with the state as required by the Kansas Roofing Registration Act. They were also ordered to pay $160,000 for failure to provide consumers’ right to cancel transaction notices and failure to provide notice of cancellation forms that advised consumers of their 3-day right to cancel - both violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

In a separate case, Schmidt said Travis Hollingshead and his company Holly Enterprises, of Goodland, have also been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $10,000 after he was found to be in violation of the Roofing Registration Act.

The AG said Sherman Co. District Court Judge Scott Showalter approved a consent judgment reached by Hollingshead and his office.

Schmidt indicated that he filed the petition that alleged Hollingshead had solicited and performed 36 roofing contracts in Kansas without holding a valid Kansas roofing registration certificate.

