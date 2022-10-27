Wednesday’s Child - Sebastian

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Too incredibly cute’ describes our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Sebastian is a funny and talkative little guy who loves to make people laugh. Sweet and tender-hearted, Sebastian likes to ride his bike, play Legos and card games like UNO. In school, he loves to read and go to the library and check-out books.

Someday Sebastian would like to be a police officer so he, in his words, ‘can catch robbers.’ But until he gets the bad guys, he needs some good guys to pursue adoption. He wants a family who’s loving and supportive and can provide him with the structure and consistency he needs. Most of all he needs another reason to smile: a place to call home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

