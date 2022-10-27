Water main break closes lane of downtown Topeka street, affects Court parking

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed one lane of a downtown Topeka street and affected access to a Courthouse parking lot.

The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it closed the far left lane of SE Monroe St. in the 500 block - just north of Sixth St. - due to a water main break.

Additionally, the City said access to the Shawnee Co. Courthouse parking lot on the northeast corner of Sixth and Moroe St. has been affected by the break.

The City indicated that the closure is expected to be in place for about 2 - 3 weeks depending on the weather.

