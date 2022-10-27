Washburn University launches new courses to avoid cost of textbooks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has launched new courses that avoid textbooks, offsetting their financial cost, which will save students around $400,000 this semester.

Washburn University announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that it has established a Zero Textbook Cost course marking initiative. It said students in a ZTC course are not required to buy primary materials such as textbooks. It said these courses are marked in its course schedule with a special icon to make them easily recognizable to students.

Washburn said its Center for Student Success and Retention projects that students will didge more than $400,000 in textbook costs this semester alone.

“The cost of textbooks can be an added hurdle when it comes to paying for college,” said Dr. Laura Stephenson, interim vice president of academic affairs. “With this initiative, we’re working to keep education more affordable for our students while making sure they continue to have access to the same quality course materials.”

Washburn indicated that it has focused on cutting course costs for the past seven years as Open Educational Resources started to make more viable options. It said ZTC courses use OER and other no-cost alternatives to replace traditional textbooks.

The University noted that OER includes a wide range of digital materials that are openly licensed or reside in the public domain. It said the program creates equal learning opportunities for all students.

Washburn said it became an active member of the OER task force which was created by the Kansas Board of Regents about two years ago. It said the task force collected data on cost-saving methods and reported that in 2019, 48% of students indicated they did not buy or rent a required textbook due to financial cost.

“Washburn is launching ZTC and working with faculty to choose OER materials in an attempt to eliminate a cost barrier for the success of our students,” said Sean Bird, interim dean of the Mabee Library at Washburn University. “We know eliminating this expense equalizes the learning field from day one for all students, collectively raises GPAs and helps students reach their goal of graduation.”

In the first semester of the ZTC initiative, Washburn said it offered 589 courses. The expectation is that faculty participation will grow after benefits are seen. The goal is that by fall 2023, a majority of general education classes adopt the initiative.

