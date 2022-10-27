Volunteers needed to plant tulips delayed by Hurricane Ian

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) is looking for volunteers to plant tulip bulbs at the Ted Ensley Gardens and Gage Park.

The tulip bulbs are shipped from Holland by boat and come through Florida before being shipped to the Midwest. However, shipping was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. With the delay, the SCP+R horticulture staff are seeking volunteers to help plant the bulbs.

The planting schedule is:

  • Ted Ensley Gardens
    • 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
  • Gage Park
    • 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 1, Nov. 2 and possibly Nov. 3.

To get involved, contact riley.shafer@snco.us or traci.podlena@snco.us.

