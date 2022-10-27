Topeka Chief of Staff, former Police Chief, announces December retirement

FILE - Bill Cochran
FILE - Bill Cochran(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Chief of Staff Bill Cochran will retire in December following more than three decades of service to the Capital City.

The City of Topeka’s Chief of Staff, Bill Cochran, announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that he will retire from the City in early December.

“After a combined 35 years of service to the City of Topeka, I will be retiring from the city come December 2nd,” said Cochran. “With a new City Manager on board, I’m excited to be able to close my chapter with the city, and to be able to spend more time with my grandkids and family.”

Cochran has set his retirement date for Friday, Dec. 2. He has served as Chief of Staff since February 2021 after he served as the city’s Chief of Police.

“Bill is a dedicated public servant who served the Topeka community well for the last 35 years,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade. “Bill stepped up and led our City in times of need, and he deserves this retirement and to be able to spend more time with family. I wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

Wade said he does not plan to fill the open position.

