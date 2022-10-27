Topeka author holds fireside chat to discuss new book

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka author returned home to promote his new book.

Topeka native Amri Johnson held a fireside chat to discuss his new book, “Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable.” He hopes readers get a deeper meaning of diversity that can lead to actionable change.

”Hopefully they know what diversity, equity, and inclusion are. And not just the narrative that’s standard in the media and what we’ve heard since the murder of George Floyd, but really one that says all of us are in this together and we can’t win unless we do this together,” Johnson said.

Johnson has made stops in Boston and Atlanta. Next up on the tour is Washington D.C.

