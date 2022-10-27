Topeka again ranked among top emerging housing markets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has again been ranked among the top emerging housing markets by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.

Realtor.com says investors continue to navigate a resetting housing market as many face economic uncertainty. While indicators remain favorable - including a long-term low unemployment rate and record high levels of home equity - the positives are overshadowed by financial trends that question the economy’s resiliency.

As many look to relocate driven by affordability, it said it teamed up with the Wall Street Journal to release its 2022 Emerging Housing Markets Index which highlights healthy local economies, vibrant local businesses and lifestyle features that continue to draw new residents. It said it reviewed data for the largest 300 metropolitan areas in the nation and ranked them accordingly.

The top 20 markets are as follows:

Johnson City, Tenn. Visalia-Porterville, Cali. Elkhart-Goshen, Ind. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. Fort Wayne, Ind. Lafayette-West Lafayette, Ind. Columbia, S.C. Columbia, Mo. Raleigh, N.C. Yuma, Ariz. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. Nashville-Davidson-Murfeesboro-Franklin, Tenn. Colorado Springs, Colo. Burlington, N.C. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Fla. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark., Mo. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. Topeka, Kan. Columbus, Ohio

The report noted that while home listings were up by 40% on average, Topeka experienced fewer home sales than it did this time last year. However, the Capital City was among the fastest-moving markets with homes listed for an average of 29 days before selling. Topeka was also found to offer residents a savings of 10% on the cost of living.

