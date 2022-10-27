Thursday forecast: Breezy with spotty showers through tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With 60s for highs continuing through Sunday, today will be the windiest with gusts 20-30 mph. Winds won’t be a factor Friday through Sunday. The rain chance through tonight is looking like the best chance of rain for the next 8 days however most spots will likely get 0.00″-0.10″. North–central KS has a high probability of getting 0.10″-0.30″ with a low chance of getting 0.30″-0.50″.

Taking Action:

While there is a low chance of rain during the daytime hours mainly in north-central KS the better chance exists after sunset especially west of HWY 75. Areas along and east of HWY 75 have a very low chance of getting rain and whatever rain holds together won’t amount to much.

There is a very low chance of rain southeast of the turnpike this weekend however because there still remains uncertainty on the track of the storm system and it won’t amount to much rain if it does exist still keeping the official forecast dry for now.

Halloween is looking great! Highs in the upper 60s possibly even low 70s with mid 50s to low 60s by the evening for trick or treating.



A quiet weather pattern exists for the next 8 days with minimal impacts. Cloud cover is looking to be more of a concern through Sunday with tomorrow likely going to be the best opportunity to have plenty of sun especially by the afternoon. Had to increase the cloud cover over the weekend with the storm system that will be tracking to our south keeping clouds in the area.

Normal High: 64/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)

Today: While a few breaks in the clouds are possible especially this morning, it’ll generally be cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 60s. A very low chance for spotty showers mainly in north-central KS especially late this afternoon. Winds SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers mainly west of HWY 75 before 3am. Lows in the 40s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds in the morning leading to plenty of sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Highs remain in the 60s this weekend with winds remaining in the 5-10 mph range before warming into the upper 60s-low 70s on Monday for Halloween with winds still at 5-10 mph.

Winds do increase the rest of the week with late Wednesday into Thursday likely the windiest. This could increase the fire danger concern so if you have to do any burning Saturday-Monday look to be good days to do it before the risk increases. Monitoring the next storm system to impact the area by Friday into Saturday with rain returning to the area.

