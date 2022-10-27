Three hospitalized after pair of Manhattan accidents

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a pair of accidents in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by Benjamin Lemmons, 40, of Manhattan, had been headed east on Bluemont and turned onto Tuttle Creek when he rear-ended a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by Daniel Tyson, 47, of Manhattan, that had been stopped with traffic.

RCPD indicated that two passengers in Tyson’s car - Traci Tyson, 42, and Taylor Hatch, 17, both of Manhattan, were taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of head pains.

RCPD also noted that Lemmons was issued a citation for following too close.

Then, around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials said they were called to the area of mile marker 316 on I-70 with reports of another injury accident.

When officials arrived at this scene, they said they found a 2018 Hino box truck driven by Damion White, 36, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., had flipped over while it was headed west.

RCPD indicated that White was taken to Via Christi for possible bruising to his ribs, spine and kidney.

