Shawnee County Commission holds first meeting in new building

The Commission took its first actions since its move to 707 SE Quincy St., which is right across the street from the previous building.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission met for the first time in its new building on Thursday.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill spoke with the Board about a change in contract to increase starting pay for dispatchers to $20 per hour.

Hill said the position is invaluable to the community.

“You’re sitting in there talking to people at the worst possible moments of their life. You get vested in the tragedies of their life. Its kind of like a lot of first responders, you deal with tragedies of life. It’s just a stressful job at times, but it is also a very rewarding job,” Sheriff Hill said.

The Commission also heard from the Sheriff’s Office about purchasing an encryption program used in investigations, and Parks and Rec discussed a new position and third-party contract.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

