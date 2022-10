WETMORE, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Jacob Carls from Wetmore High School

Jacob plays football, basketball and participates in track. Carls is involved with KAYS STUDD, STUCO, and the yearbook.

Carls has a 3.35 GPA and plans on attending Washburn University and plans majoring in accounting.

