Report: Chiefs trade for Kadarius Toney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have added more help at wide receiver.

According to multiple reports, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach agreed to trade for New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday morning. The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Chiefs traded a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for the former first-round wide receiver.

Breaking: Kadarius Toney

To Chiefs, source tells @theScore. #Chiefs trade their conditional 3rd round pick and 6th to #Giants. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 27, 2022

Toney was selected 20th overall by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot receiver from Florida struggled to find success with the Giants, only securing two catches this season. During his rookie season, Toney caught 39 passes for 420 yards.

In his senior season at Florida, Toney caught 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also added 19 rushing attempts for 161 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1.

