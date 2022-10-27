Patterson Gives Back recognizes Military Veteran Project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just ahead of Veterans Day, an organization that focuses on those who served go a boost.

Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal presented $1,000 to Military Veteran Project. They delivered the check to MVP founder Melissa Jarboe during Eye on NE Kansas.

The donation is part of the Patterson Gives Back program, which supports organizations making an impact in their communities. Military Veteran Project is a volunteer-driven charity, working to prevent military suicide through research and treatment. Learn more about it here.

To nominate a deserving nonprofit for the Patterson Gives Back program, click here.

