Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Stephen L. Henry, 29, of Kansas City, had been headed south on the interstate alongside a semi-truck. However, the semi changed lanes and ran into the Honda.

As a result, Henry lost control of the Honda and hit the median barrier wall. The semi-truck continued on and did not stop.

KHP indicated that Henry and his passenger, Monique L. Henry, 32, of Kansas City, were both taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. There was also a child present in the car, however, officials have not indicated if they were injured.

