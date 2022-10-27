Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Stephen L. Henry, 29, of Kansas City, had been headed south on the interstate alongside a semi-truck. However, the semi changed lanes and ran into the Honda.

As a result, Henry lost control of the Honda and hit the median barrier wall. The semi-truck continued on and did not stop.

KHP indicated that Henry and his passenger, Monique L. Henry, 32, of Kansas City, were both taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. There was also a child present in the car, however, officials have not indicated if they were injured.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The Little Russia Chili Parlor’ is on schedule to open sometime in November, an exact date...
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
Officials find 16-year-old reported missing from Manhattan
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
FILE
Louisiana man, canoe blown out of truck bed on Kansas highway, sent to hospital

Latest News

Croco fire
Crews battle house fire in Shawnee County
Osage County Commission
Osage Co. wind farm, alternate energy development plans halted
Croco fire
Crews battle overnight house fire for several hours
FILE
New Almelo man hospitalized after car launched into pasture during police chase