No. 14 Washburn sweeps Pittsburg State Wednesday night

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for the Ichabods, as they nab win number 20 on the season, topping Pittsburg State, 3-0.

This marks their second sweep in a matter of days, as Washburn swept Newman on Saturday. With the latest sweep of the Gorillas, they have 11 sweeps on the season.

Jayln Stevenson led Washburn with nine kills, as they totaled 49 as a team.

The ‘Bods will wrap up their homestand Thursday night for senior night at Lee Arena against Missouri Southern. That match is set to begin at six p.m.

