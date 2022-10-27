New Almelo man hospitalized after car launched into pasture during police chase

NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from New Almelo is recovering at a hospital in Nebraska after he launched his car into a pasture during a police chase in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of Norton Co. Road E3 and Norton Co. Road Q - about five miles southeast of Norton - with reports of an injury crash.

According to the report, 37-year-old Jeremiah D. Johnson, of New Almelo, had been attempting to outrun police in a 2004 Toyota Camry and had been speeding north on Road E3 when he lost control of the vehicle. The car went into the east ditch and hit a stop sign which caused it to become airborne.

KHP noted that the Camry flew over Road Q and continued into a pasture where it came to a rest on its top facing south.

Officials said Johnson was rushed to Norton Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was later transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearny, Neb., due to the severity of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

