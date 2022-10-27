New Almelo man hospitalized after car launched into pasture during police chase

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from New Almelo is recovering at a hospital in Nebraska after he launched his car into a pasture during a police chase in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of Norton Co. Road E3 and Norton Co. Road Q - about five miles southeast of Norton - with reports of an injury crash.

According to the report, 37-year-old Jeremiah D. Johnson, of New Almelo, had been attempting to outrun police in a 2004 Toyota Camry and had been speeding north on Road E3 when he lost control of the vehicle. The car went into the east ditch and hit a stop sign which caused it to become airborne.

KHP noted that the Camry flew over Road Q and continued into a pasture where it came to a rest on its top facing south.

Officials said Johnson was rushed to Norton Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was later transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearny, Neb., due to the severity of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The Little Russia Chili Parlor’ is on schedule to open sometime in November, an exact date...
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
Officials find 16-year-old reported missing from Manhattan
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
FILE
Louisiana man, canoe blown out of truck bed on Kansas highway, sent to hospital

Latest News

Croco fire
Crews battle house fire in Shawnee County
Osage County Commission
Osage Co. wind farm, alternate energy development plans halted
Croco fire
Crews battle overnight house fire for several hours
FILE
Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away